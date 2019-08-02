

Chris Fox , CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say that they have assigned an investigative unit to follow up on “numerous reports” from across the province regarding unconfirmed sightings of two fugitives that are the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

In a news release issued on Friday, the OPP said that they are currently investigating many reports “of suspicious vehicles and or young males believed to be the British Columbia homicide suspects,” all of which remain unconfirmed.

The suspects, identified as 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod, are being sought in connection with the shooting of a tourist couple in northern BC as well as the death of another man, who was found in a burned out truck in the region.

“The OPP continues to work with members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and has assigned an investigative team, under the direction of Detective Inspector Matt Watson, to follow up on all tips received,” the release states. “At this time, the OPP cannot confirm that any of these sightings are of the suspects, nor has there been any confirmed sighting in Ontario.”

A burned out vehicle that Schmegelsky and McLeod had been travelling in was located in Gillam, Manitoba last week, prompting police to undertake a massive search of the area.

That search has since been scaled back, though a heavy police presence remains in the area.

While there have been no confirmed sightings of the duo in Ontario, there has been a steady stream of tips, including information on Wednesday about a suspicious vehicle with two young males that was seen on Highway 11 in Kapuskasing, which is northwest of Timmins.

In the release issued Friday, OPP said that members of the public should be vigilant.

“These two suspects are considered dangerous. If observed, do not approach them and call police immediately,” the release states.