

The Canadian Press





ROSENEATH, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a three-month-old girl who has been found safe.

Police say the child's father has been taken into custody.

OPP say the girl was found safe in Roseneath, Ont., about 30 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.

The Amber Alert had said the child and her father were last seen in the same community on Wednesday night.

The OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.