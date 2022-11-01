The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught a driver speeding on Highway 404 Monday, while filming a public service announcement about it.

In a video shared on OPP Highway Safety Division’s Twitter Monday afternoon, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt and another officer were conducting speed enforcement along Highway 404 and Bethesda Side Road, southeast of Aurora. They said, about half hour prior to filming the video, they had caught a driver going 169 km/h.

Given the weather and the traffic volume, the constable said this kind of driving should not be happening on the highways today.

Seconds after saying that, he clocked a second speeding driver going 167 km/h on the highway, and sprung into action to pursue the vehicle.

“I promise you that was not planned. That just happened right now,” Schmidt said, now facing the camera.

“We should not be having those kinds of speeds. Look at the traffic volume right now.”

Under the Highway Traffic Act, both drivers are subject to stunt driving charges, which include a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day licence suspension.