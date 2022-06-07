Ontario Provincial Police have charged two individuals with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman who was pulled from the Humber River in Toronto in March.

The body of 56-year-old Six Nations woman Ruth Ann Longboat was pulled from the river south of Dundas Street West on the morning of March 8.

Toronto police initially deemed the death a homicide, however they later handed over the investigation to the OPP and removed the case from the city's list of homicides for 2022.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the OPP confirmed that two suspects have now been arrested following an “intensive investigation” led by its Criminal Investigation Branch and members of the Six Nations Police Service.

Michael Joseph, 23, of Brantford and Jayden Elijah, 23, of London, are both charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body. They appeared in court today and have been remanded into custody for the time being.

OPP say that the investigation “remains ongoing” and that investigators remain interested in speaking with anyone with information about Longboat’s murder.