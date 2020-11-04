The Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Whitby-area doctor after she allegedly improperly billed the Ontario Health Insurance Plan.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, the OPP said the investigation into Dr. Janet Mendonca began when the Ministry of Health found “irregularities” in billings to OHIP.

The OPP said the ministry reported a potential overbilling of more than $170,000 during a three-year period, ending in 2016.

As a result of the investigation, the 43-year-old doctor from Ajax was charged under the Health Insurance Act with two counts of knowingly obtaining payment for insured service while not entitled to obtain and two counts of knowingly giving false information in application, return or statement.

She is expected to appear at a provincial offences court in Whitby on Nov. 18.