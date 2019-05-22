

The Canadian Press





PELHAM, Ont. -- A second Niagara regional officer has been charged in an altercation between two cops in Pelham, Ont.

Provincial police say 52-year-old Const. Nathan Parker of St. Catharines is charged with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting with intent to resist arrest and assault with a weapon.

He's expected to appear in court in St. Catharines in June.

In March, Ontario's police watchdog said another officer had been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 52-year-old fellow officer.

The Special Investigations Unit said Det. Shane Donovan was also charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon related to the incident last Nov. 29.

It happened while the two officers were investigating a collision that happened days earlier.