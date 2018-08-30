

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Vince Hawkes will be holding a news conference this morning to discuss suicide awareness in the wake of three suicides in the police force over a three-week time frame.

Last week Hawkes said he was “committed to examining the barriers” that prevent officers from seeking help and support for mental health issues.

“I appeal to our members, their family and friends that if you recognize a fellow member or should a member of your family require assistance, please contact one of our many support services,” Hawkes wrote in a statement.

In a tweet, he also recognized Det. Insp. Paul Horne, a 24-year veteran with the OPP who took his own life earlier this month.

The widow of OPP Sgt. Sylvain Joseph Francois Routhier, who died by suicide on July 31, told CTV News Toronto that she decided she wanted to be transparent about her husband’s struggle with mental illness.

“When he was struggling, he was very quiet about it, he didn’t want to talk about it,” Sarah Routhier said of her husband’s challenges.

“He didn’t want to tell people why he was off work. He was very worried about what people were going to think of him because he was a trained police officer to be strong, going to work every day, dealing with difficult calls and having to do it day after day after day.”

Rob Jamieson, the president of the Ontario Provincial Police Association, released a written statement last week urging members to deal with the trauma they face.

“With the events of the past three weeks, I wish to speak openly about member suicide, but a part of me doesn’t know exactly what to say,” Jamieson wrote. “In my opinion, many of us, if not all first responders, suffer the strains of dealing with trauma. While I am not a doctor, I believe that there is no way to do this job without experiencing some degree of trauma and for that, we need to be real.”

Today’s news conference is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m.

-With files from CTV News Toronto