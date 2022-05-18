

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after the remains of a little girl were found in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont.

Police say officers were called to an address in Dunnville on Tuesday afternoon after human remains were found in the waters of the river.

Police say the remains belonged to a little girl, whose body had been in the water for some time.

They estimate she was between one and four years old when she died.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

Police have created dedicated tip line for the investigation, and those with information are asked to call 1-844-677-9403.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.