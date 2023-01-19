Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found along a highway in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Wednesday.

Police said a motorist discovered the remains on the side of Highway 400 northbound near Highway 88 and reported it at around 12:30 p.m.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as a 37-year-old woman formerly of Bradford, Ont. They did not release her name as next of kin have not been notified.

The cause of her death is unknown. Police said a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday to determine how she died.

Police said they will remain at the scene as they investigate. They have not indicated if the woman's death is suspicious.

Police continue to appeal to those who travelled in the area in the past days and have dashcam footage, urging them to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).