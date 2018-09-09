OPP identifies man killed in boat crash in Magnetawan, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 4:19PM EDT
MAGNETAWAN, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man died after two personal watercraft collided in Magnetawan, Ont.
OPP say the watercraft crashed on Beaver Lake on Saturday at about 1:15 p.m.
They say a man who was driving one of the watercraft was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police say the man has been identified as Brett Snell, 24, of Orangeville, Ont.
Police say they are investigating the collision.