A 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter have been identified as the people who perished in a house fire in Caledon on Canada Day.

Emergency crews responded to a blaze at a home on Mountainview Road, near Highway 9, at around 6:40 a.m. on July 1.

First responders arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Area residents were evacuated but two people were unaccounted for and were later found dead at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police identified them Wednesday as Jenny Bullock and her daughter Ellie Wratten.

The fire is not considered suspicious, police said.

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services urged residents to take care to ensure fire safety around the home.

"Caledon Fire urges all residents to test their smoke alarms and make an escape plan with two ways out,” Fire Chief David Forfar said in a statement. “We encourage the public to contact us for any assistance needed regarding fire safety.”