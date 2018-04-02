

The Canadian Press





KENORA, Ont. -- Provincial police say they are investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Kenora, Ont., on Saturday.

Investigators say they were called to a home on Saturday afternoon.

They said they found a 62-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man dead in the residence.

Detectives say they are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths and say there is no threat to public safety.

Autopsies are expected to take place this week.