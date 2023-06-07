OPP investigate fatal crash on Hwy. 404
One person was killed in a crash on Highway 404 near Steeles Avenue.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 404 this morning.
Police say the single-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, near Steeles Avenue, shortly after midnight.
One male driver was pronounced dead on scene, police confirm.
The southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Steeles Avenue for the investigation.