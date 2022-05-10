The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) says police have been called in to investigate after some of its data was improperly used.

The provincial cannabis wholesaler would not go into detail, but said in an email to CP24 Tuesday night that there was no cyber attack involved in the incident.

“This data was misappropriated, it was not a failure of our IT systems or security,” OCS spokesperson Daffyd Roderick said in a statement. “As this is a criminal matter under investigation by the OPP, we cannot comment further.”

The retailer did not say exactly what information had been misappropriated.

The provincially owned OCS is responsible for selling cannabis products directly to the public through its website, as well as supplying licensed cannabis retailers with their products.