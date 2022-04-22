Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a residence in Caledon Friday morning.

OPP said they were called to a home on Neil Promenade near Mayfield and Chinguacousy roads just before 5 a.m. for a sudden death report.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim inside who was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not issued further details about the incident, including the cause of death, but said that there is no threat to the public.

They added that “investigators do not consider this to be a random incident.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241.