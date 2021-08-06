Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a highway in Barrie overnight.

On Friday, shortly after 4 a.m., police responded to reports of a person in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Dunlop Street.

A man was found on the road and pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Police believe the man was possibly struck by a vehicle.

It is unknown what time the incident happened.

Police said they are not releasing the man’s identity yet and are waiting for a coroner to arrive at the scene.

All southbound lanes are closed at Bayfield Street for the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.