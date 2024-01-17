Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found dead in a motel in Trenton earlier this month.

Police say the teen was located at a motel on Dundas Street East in Trenton on Jan. 7.

Investigators are asking anyone with doorbell or dash camera footage that captured the area of 276 Dundas Street East in Quinte West between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2024, to come forward.

Police have not released a cause of death.