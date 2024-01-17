OPP investigating after teen found dead at motel in Trenton, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2024 5:58AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 17, 2024 5:58AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found dead in a motel in Trenton earlier this month.
Police say the teen was located at a motel on Dundas Street East in Trenton on Jan. 7.
Investigators are asking anyone with doorbell or dash camera footage that captured the area of 276 Dundas Street East in Quinte West between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2024, to come forward.
Police have not released a cause of death.
#QuinteWestOPP is seeking surveillance, doorbell or dashcam video in connection with a death in the city earlier this month. Video can be uploaded at: https://t.co/VnD75IuXgK or call 1-888-310-1122. pic.twitter.com/ztPXJA5Rqn— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 16, 2024