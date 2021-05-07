

The Canadian Press





Provincial police are investigating a collision in Trenton, Ont., that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

Police say the young teen from Quinte West was riding a scooter late Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened at the intersection of King Street and Dufferin Avenue.

Police say paramedics rushed the boy to hospital in critical condition, but he died a short time later.

The boy's name was not immediately released.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.