

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the “suspicious” deaths of three people whose bodies were found in an area south of London, Ont. on Sunday.

Police were called to the area of Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in the municipality of Middlesex Centre after the bodies were discovered at around 10 a.m.

There were reports that the bodies were found in a vehicle, bit police did not confirm that.

The deaths are being investigated as suspicious at the moment, OPP said in a release Sunday evening.

Few other details have been released and the deceased have not yet been identified.