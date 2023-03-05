

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say they are investigating after two people were found dead at a residence in Caledon.

The OPP were called to a reported disturbance in the town of Caledon just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two people inside the home.

Police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious, however they believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.