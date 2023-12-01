A resident at a long-term care facility in Orillia has died following an alleged assault last month, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Officers from the OPP Orillia Detachment were called to the unidentified facility on Nov. 13 to investigate reports of an assault involving two residents.

Police said an 88-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Nov. 24, the man died as a result of injuries he sustained, police said. On Friday, the victim was identified as Kevin Elmes.

Police said a homicide investigation has been launched into Elmes’ death. They did not indicate if an arrest had been made in the incident but noted that “there is no concern for public safety.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call investigators 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.