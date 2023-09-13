Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating a “disturbing” video posted online that shows an officer striking a deer in the head with the side of an axe in Kenora, Ont.

The video, which was posted on social media by animal advocacy group Animal Justice, shows two OPP officers standing by what appears to be a wounded deer on the side of the road in a residential area of Kenora, located in northwestern Ontario.

One officer can be seen standing back as the other officer swings an axe, striking the deer in the head. In the video, the officer then lets go of the axe immediately after swinging and it falls to the ground.

In a statement on its website, Animal Justice said it has filed a complaint against the OPP over what it called “cruel and likely illegal treatment of an injured deer.”

“Instead of using a safe and humane method, or calling for support, they violently struck the deer in the head with the blunt end of an axe and left her there to slowly die,” Animal Justice wrote in an online posting.

In a social media post, the OPP said it is aware of the incident.

“This video is disturbing,” provincial police wrote. “This is not the way officers are trained or are expected to deal with this scenario. An investigation is underway.”