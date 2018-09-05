

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a drowning that occurred at a University of Toronto Survey Camp north of Toronto on Tuesday.

OPP Sgt. Peter Lean said the incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. at a camp on Gull Lake near Minden, located about 25 kilometres southwest of Haliburton.

Initial reports suggested the 18-year-old victim was separated from the group he was in the water with when the drowning occurred, Leon said.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, the man had already been removed from the water.

Life-saving efforts were undertaken but were not successful and the victim was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

An investigation into the death has been launched by the OPP and a post-mortem investigation will be performed.

The name of the victim has not been released but police say he was a resident of Mississauga.

Investigators would not confirm if he was a student at the university.