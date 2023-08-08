Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of multiple flags, including a Pride flag, from a residence in Norwich, Ont. early Monday morning.

Police say the incident took place at an address on Stover Street in Norwich, which is southwest of Hamilton and about a half hour’s drive from Brantford.

Home security footage released by the OPP shows a suspect, wearing what appears to be a motorcycle helmet, ripping three flags from the front porch of the home before running away with them.

Police have not said what the other two flags were. Based on the home security footage, the suspect appears to have been wearing a light-coloured long-sleeved shirt and dark pants.

It’s unclear whether the suspect attended to residence on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.