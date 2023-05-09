OPP investigating 'sudden death' at residence near Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2023 8:54PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2023 8:54PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a “sudden death” near Toronto on Tuesday night.
Caledon OPP said they received a call to a residence on True Blue Crescent in Bolton, Ont., just after 6 p.m.
Officers say the cause of death cannot be confirmed at this point in time.
Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, but warn residents to expect a large police presence in the area.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police.