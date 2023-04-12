Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’re investigating the death of a 69-year-old man after he was found without vital signs at the wheel of a delivery truck in the ditch off Highway 401 Tuesday night near Milton.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police received reports of a vehicle in the ditch of the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Guelph Line at around 11:30 p.m.

“Officers responded to a report of a delivery truck down in the ditch with a driver slumped over the wheel, apparently unconscious,” Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

“As officers got to the scene, they determined he was without vital signs.”

Schmidt said life-saving efforts began immediately and Halton Region paramedics also attended the scene.

The driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, Schmidt said.

“Our collision reconstruction team along with the Mississauga OPP continues to investigate. We do suspect it may be a medical event that transpired resulting in the death of the driver,” he added.