A driver has only minor injuries after a serious vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Milton on Sunday night, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the westbound ramp of Hwy. 407 at Derry Road.

Police said the driver was speeding when the vehicle lost control on the ramp and rolled over.

The vehicle then hit a hydro pole before hitting a concrete barrier and landing on top of a parked construction vehicle, police said.

The driver only suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital to be assessed, police said.

The collision took down some hydro wires in the area that are being repaired.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and no charges have been laid.

The OPP are continuing to investigate.