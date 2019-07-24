

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police have issued a public safety alert amid concerns that two suspects in the murder of a young couple and an unknown man in British Columbia could be headed in an “easterly direction.”

The alert was issued on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police confirmed that Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a tourist couple in northern B.C. last week, as well as the death of an unknown man who was found in a burned-out truck days later.

Authorities have said that McLeod and Schmegelsky were seen in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan on Sunday and on Wednesday RCMP in Manitoba said that they had reason to believe that they could be in the town of Gillam, which is about 1,000 kiloemtres north of Winnipeg.

“The suspects are to be considered dangerous,” Ontario Provincial Police said in the public safety alert. “If you see them, do not approach them and any person with information regarding this missing person investigation should immediately contact 911 or the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 (888) 310-1122.”

The vehicle that McLeod and Schmegelsky were last seen operating has been described as a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4.