Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for a little girl who was last seen in Stratford.

OPP issued an alert around 5:37 p.m. for Emily Lerch.

Stratford police say she is an 11-year-old white girl who stands around five feet tall with a thin build. She was last seen in a black top with a Jurassic Park logo, black shorts, black shoes and glasses.

Police said she has been missing since this morning and was last seen around the Rotary Complex in Startford.

Few other details have been released so far.

Police are asking anyone who spots her to call 911.