

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario provincial police have located a missing Caledon man.

The missing senior is 87-year-old Louis Ernst Cauz. Cauz is known to many as a renowned sports writer who used to write for the Globe and Mail. He has also authored a number of books on baseball and horse racing.

Cauz was last seen by his family at around 1 p.m. on Monday. At around 6 p.m., he was spotted driving in Coboconk, Ont., about 30 kilometres northwest of Bobcaygeon in the Kawartha Lakes area, on Monday Sept. 28.

Police said Cauz was found in good health sometime after 5 a.m. on Wednesday.