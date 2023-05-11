An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died and two others are in hospital after all three were shot in a town in eastern Ontario early Thursday, the force says.

OPP Acting OPP Sergeant Erin Cranton confirmed that three OPP officers were shot in Bourget, Ont. The town is approximately 50 kilometres east of Ottawa.

Officers from the Russell County OPP Detachment were dispatched to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street shortly after 2 a.m. following a report of a gunshot.

“Three officers arrived on the scene and all three were shot by an individual at the home,” OPP said in a statement.

All three officers were transported to a hospital in Ottawa.

One of the officers has since died of their injuries, police said.

One person is in custody and OPP said there is “no risk to public safety.”

In a statement, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique identified the fallen officer as Eric Mueller.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller has been killed in the line of duty,” Carrique wrote. “We anxiously await for further word on his fellow officers who are still at hospital. Our thoughts are with the officers, their families and colleagues.”

Condolences started to pour in Thursday from other police forces and public officials.

“On behalf of @YRP my sincerest condolences to @OPP_News and @OPPCommissioner on the heartbreaking news this morning,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween wrote in a tweet. “Our thoughts & prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Sgt. Eric Mueller who was killed in the line of duty. #heroesinlife