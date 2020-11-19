A 28-year member of the Ontario Provincial Police has died after being shot during an incident on Manitoulin Island Thursday afternoon.

The officer was on duty in an area north of Gore Bay, on the isolated island when he was shot, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said.

OPP Northeast Region said there is a large concentration of police assembled in the area of Hindman Trail and Scotland Road approximately three kilometres northeast.

Ornge Air Ambulance said they were called to the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital.

The commissioner identified the officer as Const. Marc Hovingh.

No further details about the incident have been released, but police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne said the incident happened just outside of Gordon Township, in a wooded area with hunting properties.

"We are right in the middle of our deer hunt right now. Everyone (in that area) has a gun," Osborne said in an interview with CP24.

While residents in their community are spread out over a large area, the mayor said everyone knows each other.

"It's a tragic event that has happened in the area. Our hearts go out to the family and everyone involved," Osborne said.

In a statement, Premier Doug Ford said his government has requested that the flags at Queen's Park be lowered to half-mast out of respect.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island," Ford said.

"My thoughts are with all the brave men and women on the frontlines who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.”