An Ontario Provincial Police officer has reportedly been shot and is in critical condition following an incident on Manitoulin Island, the police service’s chief and its union said Thursday.

The officer was in an area north of Gore Bay, on the isolated island when the OPP Association said he was shot on duty.

OPP Northeast Region said there is a large concentration of police assembled in the area of Hindman Trail and Scotland Road approximately three kilometres northeast.

No further details about the incident have been released but police are asking the public to avoid the area.

OPP Chief Thomas Carrique said the officer who was injured had worked for the service for 28 years.

Ornge Air Ambulance said they were called to the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital.

More to come.