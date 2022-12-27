Two suspects sought in connection with a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. that left a police officer dead on Tuesday afternoon have been arrested.

It ended a manhunt that began Tuesday afternoon in the area of Indian Road and Concession 14 Walpole.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said an officer attended the area for a report of a "vehicle in a ditch" at around 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officer had an "interaction" with two occupants of the vehicle, resulting in him being shot, Sanchuk said. The officer suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique later confirmed that the officer had died "while courageously serving in the line of duty." In a tweet, he identified the officer as 28-year-old Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala.

"Our hearts are with his loved ones and all OPP members at this tragic time," Carrique tweeted.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that #OPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed today while courageously serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his loved ones and all OPP members at this tragic time. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/Chg9RKiYTt — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) December 28, 2022

Pierzchala just began

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.

Sanchuk said two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle described as a black 2021 Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Just before 6 p.m., OPP issued an alert to residents of several municipalities in southwestern Ontario, including Hamilton and Niagara Falls, advising them to shelter in place as they searched for the suspects.

In the emergency alert, police released photos of the suspects but only identified one of them as 25-year-old Randall Mckenzie.

Police said he is described as Indigenous, approximately six-foot-two, weighs 70 kilograms, with hazel eyes and black hair. They were believed to be armed.

The alert was lifted just before 7 p.m. following the arrest of the suspects. It is unclear where they were apprehended.

OPP are urging anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The mayor of Haldimand County, where the shooting took place, released a statement offering her condolences.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of our officers, who died today in the line of duty. Every day, our County's first responders risk their lives for the safety of our community, and a tragedy like today's is one we hope never comes," Mayor Shelley Bentley said.

"Our hearts go out to the officer's family, his OPP colleagues, and all first responders impacted by this horrific event.

Bentley added: "I know there's nothing I can say to lessen this tragic loss, but to all who are grieving, know that the community grieves with you."

Premier Doug Ford tweeted that he was horrified by the incident.

"Our first responders are true heroes," Ford said. "We share in the pain felt by family, friends and the entire police community as Ontario mourns this loss."