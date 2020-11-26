OPP officer seriously injured after incident near Lindsay, Ont.
An OPP officer has serious injuries following an incident near Lindsay, Ont. (Courtesy: Harrison Perkins)
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 10:41AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 26, 2020 10:47AM EST
An Ontario Provincial Police officer has serious injuries following an incident near Lindsay, Ontario Thursday morning.
A suspect has been apprehended and there are no concerns for public safety, according to a tweet from OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.
No further details have been released.
Pigeon Lake Road between Heights Road and Settlers Road in Kawartha Lakes is closed for an investigation.
More details to come.