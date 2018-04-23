

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say one of their officers was seriously injured in a crash on a highway west of Toronto on Monday afternoon.

OPP spokesman Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the collision happened at about 3:15 p.m. when a vehicle slammed into a police cruiser on the shoulder of Highway 407 in Brampton, Ont.

Schmidt says the officer was parked on the shoulder for a "traffic investigation" during the time of the crash.

He says the officer was trapped inside the cruiser until paramedics removed the top of the vehicle to get him out.

Schmidt says the officer was rushed to hospital, where he currently remains.

Police say the driver who allegedly caused the crash is in custody, but no charges have been laid.

"This is what I never want to see," Schmidt says in a video on Twitter. "The officer involved here is a seasoned, experienced officer and someone I would consider a friend. To see this is very upsetting."