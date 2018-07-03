

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An OPP officer is in hospital this morning after he was struck in a hit-and-run on Highway 400 in North York.

The officer was hit in the southbound lanes of the highway near Finch Avenue at around 12:40 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that it appears the officer was doing work on the side of the road and was outside of his vehicle when he was struck by a car.

He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police told CP24 that the driver of the car that struck the officer did not remain at the scene. The vehicle has been described as a dark-coloured sports car.

The area was closed to traffic for a police investigation but the highway has since reopened.