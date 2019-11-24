OPP officer struck by vehicle while attending multiple collisions on Hwy. 404 near Richmond Hill
An OPP officer was struck by a car while attending multiple collisions near Richmond Hill. (Twitter/ @OPP_HSD)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 12:30PM EST
An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while attending multiple collisions near Richmond Hill.
In a tweet, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the officer was called to Highway 404 and Bloomington Road for multiple collisions on “icy roads” in the area.
He said after arriving on scene, the officer was struck by a vehicle.
The officer’s current condition is not known and police have not said if any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.
#OPP officer in hospital after being struck while attending to multiple collisions on icy roads near #Hwy404/Bloomington Rd.#SlowDownMoveOver— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 24, 2019
