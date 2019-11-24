

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while attending multiple collisions near Richmond Hill.

In a tweet, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the officer was called to Highway 404 and Bloomington Road for multiple collisions on “icy roads” in the area.

He said after arriving on scene, the officer was struck by a vehicle.

The officer’s current condition is not known and police have not said if any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.