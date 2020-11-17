An Ontario Provincial Police officer and another driver have both been taken to hospital after a pickup truck and a police cruiser collided near Caledonia.

It happened at around 5:22 p.m. on Haldimand Road 9, between York Road and 5th Line, southeast of Caledonia.

The pickup truck and the cruiser collided head-on, with the truck then rolling on top of the cruiser, OPP said.

The male officer was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters, police said. He was eventually transported to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital and arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, OPP said.

The province's Special Investigations Unit will be looking into the collision. The SIU is an arm's length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual asault.