

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police are on currently at the scene of a serious crash in Caledon.

A car and a tractor-trailer collided in the area of Highway 10 and Forks of the Credit Road shortly after 10:15 a.m.

“At this point in time it is undetermined as to how many persons are involved but the injuries are of a serious nature,” OPP Sgt. Aaron Arnett told CP24 at the scene.

He said one person was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following the crash but he was unable to provide the age or gender of the patient.

The OPP’s collision reconstruction unit is headed to the scene, Arnett said.

Highway 10 is currently closed between Highway 24 and Old Base Line Road and the area is expected to be closed for several more hours.