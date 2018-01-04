

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a head-on crash near Orangeville this morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 5:40 a.m. on Highway 10 near Hockley Road.

Two occupants of one vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the collision.

Const. Paul Nancekivell said one of the victims was pronounced dead in Orangeville hospital. The other two victims are in a Toronto hospital, still listed in critical condition.

Police say the cause of the crash has not yet been determined but officers will be investigating if road conditions were a factor in the crash.

The OPP's technical traffic unit is headed to the scene.

Highway 10 will be closed from Dufferin County Road 10 to Hockley Road in both directions for the police investigation.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.