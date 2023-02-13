OPP probing suspicious death at home south of Brantford
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 13, 2023 5:52AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2023 6:25AM EST
Provincial police are investigating a suspicious death at an address in southern Ontario.
The OPP say officers were called to a residence in Waterford, south of Brantford, yesterday morning after a report of a death at the home.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing and there is not believed to be any threat to public safety.