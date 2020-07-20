CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
OPP recovers canoeist, 61, who capsized on Sharbot Lake
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 5:29AM EDT
SHARBOT LAKE, Ont. -- A missing boater has been found dead in eastern Ontario.
Police in Central Frontenac Township say a canoe capsized on the unnamed lake southeast of Sharbot Lake.
They say a couple had been fishing when the incident occurred.
The wife made it to shore, but her 61-year-old husband from Kingston, Ont., did not resurface.
Police say he wasn't wearing a life jacket.
They say they pulled the body of Clarence Hale from the lake in the afternoon.