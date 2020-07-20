

The Canadian Press





SHARBOT LAKE, Ont. -- A missing boater has been found dead in eastern Ontario.

Police in Central Frontenac Township say a canoe capsized on the unnamed lake southeast of Sharbot Lake.

They say a couple had been fishing when the incident occurred.

The wife made it to shore, but her 61-year-old husband from Kingston, Ont., did not resurface.

Police say he wasn't wearing a life jacket.

They say they pulled the body of Clarence Hale from the lake in the afternoon.