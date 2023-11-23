Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged with stunt driving after they were caught heading the wrong way down Highway 407 in Pickering.

In a post on social media, police said the vehicle was travelling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 407, near Brock Street, at around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Video captured from a police cruiser’s dash camera shows the driver speeding toward the officer’s car before swerving as they approached the oncoming vehicle. The driver is seen quickly pulling off to the side of the road.

A Toronto OPP officer immediately arrested the suspect, who is now facing a stunt driving charge, police said.