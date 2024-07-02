OPP rescue dog found wandering on QEW in Oakville
Ontario Provincial Police found a dog wandering on the QEW in Oakville. (@OPP_HSD)
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2024 9:22AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say a dog escaped without injury after she was found wandering on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville on Tuesday morning.
Burlington OPP said the pup was found in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Third Line.
“With the help of treats she was enticed off the highway & into the cruiser,” police said in a post on social media.”
She is now in the care of the Town of Oakville’s animal control team, police said.
Early today this 'pawdestrian' was "apprehended" by #BurlingtonOPP on the #QEW EB / Third Line in #Oakville. With the help of treats she was enticed off the highway & into the cruiser. She was not injured and is now in the care of the @townofoakville Animal Control. ^nm pic.twitter.com/ZWAvLXvJ2u— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 2, 2024