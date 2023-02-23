OPP say 26 people charged after 13-month organized crime investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say among the 27 people arrested in the investigation, dubbed Project Coyote, are three members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club and three members of the Red Devils motorcycle club. The joint operation included the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, the Toronto Police Service and the Belleville Police Service. Police handout photo from Project Coyote is pictured and provided on February 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 23, 2023 12:32PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2023 3:11PM EST
Police say 26 people have been charged after a 13-month investigation spanning multiple forces into the trafficking of controlled substances and firearms across southern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say three members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club and three members of the Red Devils motorcycle club are among those arrested in the investigation, dubbed Project Coyote.
The joint operation included the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, the Toronto Police Service and the Belleville Police Service.
Investigators say more than $370,000 in cash has been seized as well as handguns, weapons, vehicles, live ammunition, body armour, jewelry and drugs including cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Police say hundreds of charges related to the trafficking of drugs and firearms have been laid in the investigation, which began in January 2022, with arrests made in January and February 2023.
They say the investigation was supported by federal and international partners including the Canada Border Services Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
