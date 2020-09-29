

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario provincial police are asking for help to try and locate a missing Caledon man.

The missing senior is 87-year-old Louis Ernst Cauz. Cauz is known to many as a renowned sports writer who used to write for the Globe and Mail. He has also authored a number of books on baseball and horse racing.

Cauz was last seen by his family at around 1 p.m. on Monday. At around 6 p.m., he was spotted driving in Coboconk, Ont., about 30 kilometres northwest of Bobcaygeon in the Kawartha Lakes area, on Monday Sept. 28.

“As far as we know he doesn’t have any friends of family in that area. It is a possibility that he is lost,” Constable Iryna Nebogatova told CP24.

She said it’s not clear why he would have gone to the Kawarthas.

“It is very unusual for him, which is why we’re so concerned,” Nebogatova said.

Cauz is described as a white male standing around five-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds with a medium build. He has short gray hair and was wearing khaki-coloured pants, a dark-blue long-sleeve shirt and glasses.

He was driving a black 2019 Honda Civic with the Ontario license plate 24L N09.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact Ontario provincial police.