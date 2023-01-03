Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a suspect vehicle after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning south of Brantford.

Const. Ed Sanchuk of the OPP said it happened near the intersection of Indian Line and Concession 2 Townsend in Norfolk County just before 5 a.m.

Police responded to reports that a pedestrian had been struck in the area. Upon arrival, first responders located a pedestrian with serious, life-threatening injuries, who police determined had been struck by a vehicle on Indian Line.

The victim was transported to hospital but was later pronounced dead. No further information about the victim has been released, however Sanchuk said that their family had been notified.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene following the collision and OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating it.

“Our investigators determined the vehicle involved in this fatal collision is a white-coloured, Volkswagen Atlas SUV between the years of 2018 and 2022,” Sanchuk said.

“The vehicle in question has a sun roof, roof rails and has extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.”

The OPP are asking tow truck operators and auto repair shops in the area to contact police if they see a vehicle matching this description.

Sanchuk says the vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Indian Line towards Hagersville.

“I’m pleading with any members of the community that may have information,” Sanchuk said.

“Your neighbour may be driving this car, or if you know a loved one that’s been driving this car that has some type of extensive damage that we’re talking about, please have that courage to pick up that phone and contact authorities.”