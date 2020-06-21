

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they believe is responsible for vandalizing the Ontario Police Memorial.

The OPP said the memorial located near Queen’s Park was vandalized at around 7:42 p.m. on Saturday.

The memorial was created to honour Ontario police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The OPP released an image of a person of interest on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.