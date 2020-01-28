

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while conducting traffic at a collision scene.

It happened at an intersection in the Hamilton area at around 7 p.m.

“Several officers were at a crash scene on Highway 6 near Parkside Drive. While they were out investigating that collision, directing traffic through that intersection, one of the officers — a sergeant — was struck by another vehicle that came through the scene,” OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said in a post on social media.

Schmidt said the officer was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and is currently undergoing further tests to assess his injuries.

The intersection has been shut down as the incident is investigated.

There is no word so far about possible charges.